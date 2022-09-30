Menno Z. Hoover, 91

Menno (Zimmerman) Hoover, 91, Ephrata, PA born February 10, 1931, died September 28, 2022 at Lincoln Christian Home. He was the husband of the late Martha (Weaver) Hoover. Menno and Martha shared 70 years of marriage on June 2, 2021.
He was a member of Goodville Mennonite Church, Goodville, PA. Menno retired from Sperry New Holland in 1991 and was a farmer who enjoyed working on steam engines and trains. He was the son of the late Noah and Magdalina (Zimmerman) Hoover.
He is survived by five sons Walter, Pittsburgh, PA, Wilmer (Deborah), New Holland, PA, Jerry, Lancaster, SC, Joe (Sandy), Wooster, Ohio, Roy (Mary Joy), New Holland, PA, and four daughters, Lavina, wife of Calvin Yoder, New Holland, PA, Martha Jane, wife of Carl Zimmerman, Lititz, PA, Elva, wife of Larry Martin, New Holland, PA, Mary Kathryn, wife of Daryl Martin, Lititz, PA, and 20 grandchildren; Jackie, Amanda, Nicholas, Aaron, Krista, Heidi, Dorothy, Becky, Amy, Audrey, Nate, Natalie, Jessica, Tonya, Jol, Mindy, Rachel, Joel, Rebecca, Julia; 26 great-grandchildren and 1 sister, Martha, wife of the late Amos S. Martin, New Holland, PA.
He was preceded in death by five brothers, Isaac, Jacob, Noah, Jr., Martin and Fairman, three sisters, Anna Shirk, Esther Burkholder, and Kathryn Burkholder-Zimmerman and one grandson, Bryan D. Hoover, son of Wilmer & Deb Hoover.
A viewing will be held at Lincoln Christian Home on Sunday afternoon, October 2nd, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. with the funeral on Monday, October 3rd at 10:00 a.m. with visitation from 9:00 10:00 a.m., at Goodville Mennonite Church, Goodville, PA.
In lieu of flowers please send contributions to Lincoln Christian Home, 1307 Apple Street, Ephrata, PA 17522. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements.