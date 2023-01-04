Menno W. Nolt, 85, of Ephrata, passed away on January 1, 2023 as a resident of Fairmount Homes. Born in Springville, he was the son of the late Noah Z. and Lizzie M. (Weaver) Nolt.
He was a member Springville Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference) and was employed as a taxi driver in his later years.
Menno is survived by his sisters: Frances Martin and Martha wife of Irvin Zimmerman, his sister-in-law: Lydia Nolt and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers: Clayton Nolt, Jonas Nolt and Jacob Nolt and his sisters: Lizzie Nolt, Emma Nolt, Katie Hurst and Annie Burkholder.
The family would like to give thanks to Fairmount Homes staff for their wonderful care.
A funeral will be held on Friday, January 6, 2022 at 9:30 AM at Weaverland Mennonite Church, 1120 Weaverland Road, East Earl, PA 17519 with Bishop Melvin H. Martin officiating. There will be a viewing held on Thursday, January 5, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Fairmount Homes Farmcrest Chapel, 1100 Farm Crest Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522. Interment will be held in Weaverland Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
