Menno Stoltzfus, Jr., 90, of Narvon, died at Fairmount Homes on Monday, June 29, 2020. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of the late Menno Sr., and Rebecca Fisher Stoltzfus. He was the husband of Amanda Beiler Stoltzfus. They were married for 69 years. He was a heavy equipment operator and was a member of Millwood Mennonite Church.
Besides his wife, he is survived by: children, Floyd husband of Esther Stoltzfus of Terre Hill, Naomi wife of Robert Martin of Bowmansville, Lydia Ann Gertler of Paradise, Ruth Ann Hehnly of Ephrata, Elmer husband of Ann Stoltzfus of Church Hill, TN, Mervin husband of Denise Stoltzfus of Narvon, Amos Stoltzfus of Gordonville, Rebecca wife of Michael Zimmerman of New Holland, Jonathan Stoltzfus of New Jersey, Marlin husband of Terri Stoltzfus of Ephrata; 28 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings, John Stoltzfus, Ben Stoltzfus and Rachel Allison.
He was preceded in death by: a daughter, Rachel Fern Stoltzfus, five brothers and three sisters.
The funeral will be private. Interment will be in Summitview Christian Fellowship Church Cemetery. FurmanFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »