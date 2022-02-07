Menno S. Riehl, 80, of Leola, formerly of Greenwood, DE, died Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Ronks, he was the son of Abner B. and Mary K. Lapp Riehl. He was a carpenter, farmer and Chesapeake Bay waterman.
He met his wife Lydia in Greece where they served in MCC’s Pax program, marrying in Germany. They raised a family in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware, working at chicken farming, custom home building and hydroponic greenhouse farming. In retirement they enjoyed RV trips to visit family and see the country with their dog Rosie.
Menno was baptized at Andrews Bridge Mennonite Church and over the years was active in Mennonite fellowships at Hyattsville, Tressler, Living Hope and Groffdale.
In the 1980s he survived heart failure to receive a heart transplant in 1990 at Temple University Hospital, and enjoyed 31 more years of family, farming and travel.
He is survived by his wife Lydia Riehl; three daughters and their spouses, Ruth and Tedd Morgan, Nora and Glenn Zelluk, Ester Riehl and Jim Jones, and a son, William Riehl; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister, Malinda L. Riehl, and two brothers, Elam L. Riehl and Jacob A. Riehl.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and health teams during Menno's transplant years, and the entire staff of Penn Medicine Lancaster General for the kind care provided.
Private burial; memorial service at a later date.
