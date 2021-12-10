Menno M. Shirk, 95, of 454 Brown Rd., East Earl, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at his home. His wife of 71 years, Martha Eby (Kilmer) Shirk, survives. Born in East Earl, he was the son of the late Benjamin W. and Annie (Martin) Shirk.
Menno had been a farmer and was known for his tax accounting work. He was a member of Bowmansville Old Order Mennonite Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 14 children: Clayton Shirk (Lydia), Delano, TN, Ada Martin (Elias), Latham, MO, Anna Zimmerman (James), Barnett, MO, Alvin Shirk (Rachel), Latham, MO, Menno Shirk, Jr. (Ruth), Latham, MO, Edwin Shirk (Annetta), Chula, MO, Elam Shirk (Miriam), Lublin, WI, Mahlon Shirk (Barbara), Owen, WI, Wayne Shirk (Delores), Centertown, MO, Mabel Burkholder (James), Latham, MO, Martha Newswanger (Lewis), Latham, MO, Ben Shirk (Erma), East Earl, Mervin Shirk (Rhoda), East Earl, Linus Shirk (Ellen), Narvon, a son-in-law, Melvin Brubaker, Narvon, 99 grandchildren, 325 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and 62 nieces and nephews.
The last of his immediate family, he was preceded in death by step mother, Anna Z. (Kilmer) Shirk, a son, David Shirk, a daughter Lydia Ann Brubaker, a daughter-in-law, Alma Shirk, two grandchildren, a great-grandchild, and eight siblings: Aaron (Amanda), Samuel (Lydia), Benjamin (Grace), Elias (Nancy), and Titus (Katie) Shirk, Lydia Brubacher (Jesse), Eva Shirk, and Annie Weaver (Reuben) and eight nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at Bowmansville Old Order Mennonite Church with Bishop Leon N. Zimmerman officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at his late home on Sunday from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements.
A living tribute »