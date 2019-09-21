Menno M. Nolt, 71, of 282 Ranck Church Rd., New Holland, died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at his home. His wife, Mabel G. (Burkholder) Nolt, survives.
Born in East Earl Twp., he was the son of the late Daniel and Lizzie (Martin) Nolt.
Menno was a farmer and a member of Weaverland Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four daughters: Martha B. married to Eli Sensenig, Owen, WI, Elva B., New Holland, Irene B. married to Amos Weaver, Abbotsford, WI, Erma B., New Holland, seven sons: David B. married to Ruth Ann, Dorchester, WI, Aaron B. married to Mary Kathryn, Dorchester, WI, Adin B. married to Linda, Martindale, Leroy B. married to Janet, Ephrata, Titus B. married to Lisa, Mohnton, Mervin B. married to Margaret, New Holland, Rufus B., New Holland, 41 grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, nine siblings: John M., Edna, Hettie Sagner, all of New Holland, Isaac, Latham, MO, Lena Hoover, Denver, Jennie, Blue Ball, Susan Zimmerman, WI, Rebecca, Lancaster, Elam, East Earl, Luke, Ephrata, Ida Martin, Ephrata.
He was preceded in death by seven siblings: Frances Martin, Henry, Ammon, Amanda, Weaver, Adam and Lydia.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 9 a.m. at his late home with further services at 9:30 a.m. Weaverland Mennonite Church with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at his late home on Monday from 2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers.
The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.