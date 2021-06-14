Menno B. Stoltzfus, age 87 of 65A Hess Road, Quarryville, PA, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at his home. He was the husband of the late Katie S. Stoltzfus who passed away on August 18, 2015. Born in Morgantown, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Nancy Beiler Stoltzfus. Menno was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are 4 children: Fannie F., wife of John U. Fisher, Nancy F., wife of Emanuel F. Stoltzfus, both of Rockville, IN, Susie F., wife of Samuel E. Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, and David F., husband of Elsie King Stoltzfus of Quarryville, 36 grandchildren, 140 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and 3 siblings: Henry B. Stoltzfus of Christiana, Katie B. Stoltzfus of Kirkwood, and Fannie B., wife of Mose Glick of New Providence. He was preceded in death by 5 grandchildren and 9 siblings.
A funeral service will take place from 63 Hess Road, Quarryville, on Tuesday, June 15th at 9 a.m. EST. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until time of service. Interment will be in the Bart Amish Cemetery.
