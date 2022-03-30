Melvina Sabatini Rohrer, 92, of Millersville, passed away unexpectedly at home, Monday, March 28, 2022. Born in Smock, PA, she was the daughter of the late Nazzareno and Maria (Orsini) Sabatini. Melvina was the loving wife of the late Guy M. Rohrer who died in 1994.
Melvina owned and operated her own hair salon for over 40 years and then worked at Oak Leaf Manor as a cook and personal care assistant for over 30 years.
Of the Catholic Faith, Melvina was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church where she was a member of the Guys and Dolls Club and past member of the Women's Auxiliary. She also belonged to the Buffalo Gals and Sidekicks Line Dancers. In keeping with her passion for cooking, generosity, and hospitality, Melvina volunteered for the Millersville Meals on Wheels.
Melvina is survived by her son, Guy Timothy Rohrer, husband of Beth Ann, of Dover, FL. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 10 siblings:
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM, Friday, April 1, 2022, at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603, with the Rev. Lawrence W. Sherdel as Celebrant. A viewing will be held at the church from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, PA. In lieu of flowers contributions in Melvina's memory may be made to Millersville Meals on Wheels, 121 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551 or to St. Philip Catholic Church at the address above. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com