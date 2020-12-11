Melvin Zook Stoltzfus, 64, passed away in his residence on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Sara Ann Flaud Stoltzfus. He was born in Lancaster, PA on September 24, 1956, a son of the late Omar and Annie Zook Stoltzfus.
Mel was employed as a salesman for Rigidply Rafters in Richland, PA. He was a member and retired deacon at Schaefferstown Mennonite Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Sue Ann Martin and spouse David Mark Martin of Halifax, PA; Sharla Zimmerman and spouse Alton Zimmerman of Stevens, PA; Kendra Martin and spouse Joe Martin of Sinking Springs, PA; Delmer Stoltzfus and spouse Brooke Stoltzfus of Lebanon, PA; Melanie Stoltzfus of Reading, PA; sixteen grandchildren; brothers, Jonas Stoltzfus and spouse Rachel Stoltzfus of Pine Grove, PA; David Stoltzfus and spouse Linda Stoltzfus of Landrum, SC; sisters, Hilda Martin and spouse Clyde Martin of Bethel, PA; Norma Ramer and spouse Doug Ramer of Myerstown, PA. He was preceded in death by a son, Jay Omar Stoltzfus; granddaughter, Joelle Faith Martin; sister, Lavina Stoltzfus.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 10 AM in Schaefferstown Mennonite Church, 625 N. Market St., Myerstown, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Sunday from 1 pm to 4 PM and 6 PM to 8 PM at Swatara Mennonite Church, 10 Camp Swatara Road, Myerstown, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Helping Hands and Heart, 845 Walnut Road, Stevens, PA 17578. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. his handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com