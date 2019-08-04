Melvin Z. Sensenig, 90, of Ephrata, passed away early Sat. morning, Aug. 3, 2019 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Red Run, Brecknock Twp., he was a son of the late Oliver H. & Mary W. (Zimmerman) Sensenig.
Melvin was a mason, laying brick for Harvey Wise Masonry for 44 years then later retired from Horst Construction in 1994. He resided with his sister, Shirley and lovingly cared for her needs over the past few years. Melvin was a hard worker and enjoyed the simple things in life. He always kept a pristine yard and flower garden. He was an antique collector and enjoyed an occasional trip to local flea markets. Melvin never missed a weekly call to his sister Minerva. Family was important to Melvin and he had special relationships with his nieces and nephews.
Melvin is survived by two sisters, Minerva Z. Martin of Stevens & Shirley M. Sensenig of Ephrata; five nieces & nephews, Bruce Sensenig, husband of Denise (Kalbach); Dale Martin, husband of Sue (Zimmerman); Vincent Sensenig, husband of Crystal (Hersh), Donna (Martin) Hahn, wife of Chris & Deborah (Sensenig) Youndt, wife of Richard; 15 great nieces & nephews; and 14 great-great nieces & nephews. Melvin was predeceased by his older brother, Raymond Z. Sensenig & younger brother, Leroy Z. Sensenig.
Viewings will be held Tues., Aug. 6th from 6 – 8 PM & Wed., Aug. 7th from 9 – 10 AM at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA 17567. The funeral will begin at 10:00 AM on Wed., officiated by Rev. Matthew A. Hill, followed by interment in Hahnstown United Zion Cemetery, Ephrata. www.goodfuneral.com