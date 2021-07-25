Melvin W. Weinhold went to meet his Lord and Savior early Thursday morning, July 22, 2021. He was residing at Ephrata Manor, Ephrata, PA. Melvin was born, raised and lived his entire life in the village of Fivepointville, PA. He was married for 65 years to Lillian J. Weinhold, who preceded him in death on August 25, 2018.
Melvin was born to the late Paul L. and Barbara (Wenger) Weinhold on August 28, 1928. He was the last one left in his family of ten children. Siblings deceased are: Paul H., Webster, Myrtle Musser, Margaret Kissinger Lange, Ruth Sensenig, Ethel Kirkpatrick Sikorsky, Lamar (Mike), Goldie Bellman and James. He was also predeceased by two grandsons, Eric Matthew Weinhold and PFC Brandon M. Styer.
Melvin will be lovingly missed by his two children: Diane K. Styer, married to Terry Styer, Lancaster, PA and Dean M., married to Linda (Martin), Ephrata, PA. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Melissa Irwin (John), Dean Jr., Jonathan (Niki) and Melanie Weinhold along with 5 great-grandchildren: Chase, Desmond, Laken and Harper Irwin and Aubrey Weinhold.
Melvin was a member of Christian Fellowship Church, New Holland, PA. He was previously a member of Berean Bible Fellowship Church, Terre Hill, and Twin Valley Bible Chapel, Morgantown, where he served as a Deacon.
Melvin went to the Fivepointville School, where the Fire Company is now, for eight years. He had perfect attendance, all except for the end of his fourth-grade year when he got the measles.
After he was out of school, he worked on his father's farm, then worked at the Frank Ix Silk Mill in New Holland. He did not like working inside, so he soon got a job with Norman Fry in Fivepointville as a stone mason. In 1949, Melvin, his father and Eugene Zimmerman went into business for themselves doing construction and building houses. One of the houses they built is where Melvin and Lillian lived their entire married lives together in Fivepointville.
Melvin loved the game of baseball and played on various teams in Reamstown and Bowmansville from his teen years into his twenties. He was an avid Phillies Phan all his life. The hobby that Melvin loved more than anything else was hunting. He hunted locally for local game and deer.
During the Korean Conflict, on January 30, 1951, Melvin was drafted into the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Bragg, NC for six months before being shipped to Salzburg, Austria for eighteen months. He built bridges while in the Army in Austria and was a member of the 70th Engineers Baseball Team, called the Dozers. He was honorably discharged in January 1953. On Valentine's Day, February 14, 1953, he married Lillian June Gerhart.
After coming home from the Army, Melvin started working for Harvey Wise as a stone mason in Bowmansville, PA. In 1961, He went on to work for J. Roy Wise Inc., Bowmansville, until 1983 as a foreman. In 1983, Melvin joined Horst Construction, New Holland, PA and retired from this company in 1998. In March of 1999, Melvin started working part-time for Brecknock Township in Fivepointville. He worked at this job until he was 84 years of age.
In 1960, Melvin was a charter member of the Fivepointville Ambulance Association.
The family wishes to deeply thank the team of Ephrata Manor, Second Floor Staff, for all the kindness, love and care you showed our father while he was a resident there.
Friends and Family are invited to attend the funeral service of Melvin W. Weinhold on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the Christian Fellowship Church, 758 Spruce Road, New Holland. Friends will be received at the church from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be held at the Christian Fellowship Church cemetery immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial contribution in Melvin's name to either Fivepointville Ambulance Association, 1094 Dry Tavern Road, Denver, PA 17517, or the Benevolence Fund for Ephrata Manor. Send to Benevolence Fund, UCC Homes, 30 N. 31st Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.