Melvin W. Weiler, 64, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Stevens, PA to the late Eli H. and Ellen (Wenger) Weiler and was the husband of Jacqueline E. (Fasnacht) Weiler with whom he shared 44 years of marriage.
He was a member of Highpoint Community Church since 1976 and served as deacon and treasurer.
Mel was inside sales for Cardinal Building Products and previously production manager for Sunline Coach Company. He was currently serving his second term on the Ephrata Borough Council. He enjoyed reading, softball and watching the Eagles and Phillies. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Mel is survived by his son, Eric Weiler; his daughter, Sara, wife of Larry Scholl; six grandchildren and eight siblings.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at the Highpoint Community Church, 18 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata. An additional viewing will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Highpoint Community Church, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with Pastor Kevin Sylvester officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mel's memory may be made to Highpoint Community Church, Building Fund, 18 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, PA, 17522 www.highpointephrata.org/giving/ or to Child Hope Network at www.childhopenetwork.org.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.