Melvin Ray Sonnon, Sr., 94, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Emerald Nursing and Rehabilitation in Elizabethtown. Born Sunday, April 14, 1929 in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late David N. and Grace (Kaylor) Sonnon. He was married 70 years to Nancy L. (Wagner) Sonnon who passed away in April 2021.
Mel was the owner/operator of Mel's Texaco in Elizabethtown. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Mel enjoyed fishing, boating and swimming at Port Deposit. Mel was a 71 year member of Christ Church United Church of Christ, Elizabethtown.
Mel is survived by a son Melvin R. Sonnon, Jr. and wife Lisa of Elizabethtown; a granddaughter Melissa Meuleners and husband Scott of Ashburn, VA; three great-grandchildren: Michael, Luke and Max; and two sisters: Marian Sensenich and Jeanette Hack. He was predeceased by a daughter, Sherri Lee Randler, who passed away in 2006.
Service and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mel's memory to Christ Church United Church of Christ, 247 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.