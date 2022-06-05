Melvin R. Ryan, age 79, of Manchester Township, York, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at his residence. He was the husband of Christine L. (Guise) Ryan for 56 years. Born December 21, 1942 in York, he was the son of the late Melvin and Marjorie (Benedick) Ryan.
He was a 1960 graduate of Northeastern High School and served in the U.S. Army stationed in South Korea during the Vietnam War. He was employed for 42 years by Precision Components Corporation (formerly Allis- Chalmers) and retired in 2003 as IT Manager. Mel was also a member of numerous social clubs, including the Thirteenth Ward Political Club (serving on the Board for over 25 years), West York VFW Post 8951, Pleasureville American Legion Post 799, and the Hawk Gunning Club where he served as Secretary of the Board for the past dozen years.
Mr. Ryan was passionate about sports including coaching baseball for boys and playing and coaching fastpitch softball and was only one of a few players to get a hit off "the King and his Court". He also enjoyed hockey, being a lifelong Hershey Bears season ticket holder. Most importantly, he enjoyed taking cruises with Chris and spending all the time he could with his grandchildren: Tyler Royer, Caitlin Bing-Zaremba, and Lauren Bing-Zaremba.
In addition to his wife and grandkids, Mr. Ryan is survived by two children: Melissa Stokes, wife of Michael, of York, and Daryl Ryan, of York. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Ryan Bing-Zaremba (2020).
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Tuesday June 7, 2022 at Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with The Rev. Bonnie Whittier, officiating. Viewings will be 6-8 PM Monday and 9:30-10:30 AM Tuesday. Burial will be at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way, Suite 250, York, PA 17402.