Melvin R. "Mel" Mellinger, 60, of 1021 Skyline Dr., Lancaster, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Gerald and Virginia Peacock Mellinger. He was the loving husband of Amanda Clinton Mellinger.
Mel worked as a propane technician for AmeriGas, Gordonville. More recently, he worked at Dart Container. He was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous where he devoted much of his time. He was an Eagles fan, enjoyed golf and shooting pool.
He will also be lovingly missed by: two sons, Connor and Quinn, both at home; a brother, Jerry Lee married to Penny Mellinger, Lancaster; an aunt, Dorothy married to Chuck Timmons, Lancaster; several nieces and nephews. A brother, Cordell Lee Mellinger and a nephew, Joshua preceded him in death.
The Memorial Service will be on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 5 p.m. at the Leola United Methodist Church, 7 W. Main St., Leola. The family will greet friends from 4 p.m. 5 p.m.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorials welcomed to: The 521 Club, 2400 Butter Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Furman's Leola
