Melvin R. "Mel" Hufford, 87, of Mount Joy, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2021 at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown. He was the loving and devoted husband of Peggy (Offer) Hufford for almost 66 years.
Melvin was a veteran of the United States Armed Forces and spent time serving in Germany. He graduated from Hershey High School in 1952. He spent many of his years working for M&M Mars and retired from Donsco, Inc. in Mount Joy.
Melvin enjoyed gardening and planting beautiful flowers for his wife. He maintained a vegetable garden each year and was known by his family for growing the best green beans. He also enjoyed repairing small motors. His family and friends always knew they could count on him to fix their lawn equipment.
In addition to wife, Peggy, Melvin is survived by his son, Michael Hufford; daughter, Melody (Hufford) Miller; three grandchildren, Gary Miller, Noel (Miller) Wisniewski, wife of John Wisniewski of Elizabethtown, and Alexandra Miller; and one great-granddaughter, Jazmin Melendez.
His wife and family would like to thank Masonic Village for the care and compassion they provided to Melvin. He will be dearly missed and memories of him will be cherished forever.
A private graveside service will take place for the family at West Green Tree Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »