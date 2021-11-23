Melvin N. Diffenderfer, 95, of the Elizabethtown Nursing & Rehab Center, Rheems, formerly of Leola, went to be with the Lord on Saturday November 20, 2021. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth S. Diffenderfer. They had celebrated 71 years of marriage. Born in Neffsville, he was the son of the late Erna Nolt Diffenderfer and the late Harry L. and Alice Stauffer Fry Diffenderfer.
Melvin had various employment in carpentry, flooring, custodial and caretaker of Ressler’s Mill, Mascot. He spent many years volunteering with Intercourse, Farmersville, West Earl, Bareville, Upper Leacock Fire Companies, along with Fire Police duty in Zone 3. It was very meaningful for him to volunteer for Mennonite Disaster Services. Hobbies included working jigsaw puzzles and woodworking. He found great joy to share with his twin sister the legacy of 4 consecutive generations of multiple births. He was a long-time member of New Holland Mennonite Church.
He is survived by: 6 children, Leroy married to Kathy Eddings Diffenderfer, Kannapolis, NC, Charles married to Dotty Diffenderfer, Muncy, Barbara married to Abe Rissler, East Earl, Darrell married to Barb Groff Diffenderfer, Manheim, Elaine married to Lloyd Hoover, Leola, Eileen married to Larry Wenger, Lancaster; 20 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; one twin sister, Minerva Ulrich, with whom they just celebrated their 95th birthdays in July.
He was preceded in death by: one daughter, June Diffenderfer; one grandson, Duane Wenger; one brother, Paul N. Diffenderfer.
Memorial services: Friday, November 26 at 11:00 AM at Groffdale Mennonite Church, 168 N. Groffdale Road, Leola. The family will greet friends from 10:00-11:00 AM prior to the service. Private burial: Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to: Bareville Fire Company, 211 E. Main St., Leola, PA 17540.
Furman’s – Leola
A living tribute »