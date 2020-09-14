Melvin "Mel" VonStetten, Jr., 94, of Mountville, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was the husband of Geraldine Kauffman VonStetten with whom he was married for 72 years. Mel was born in Ironville, son of the late Melvin, Sr. and Mary Russell VonStetten. He obtained his Journeyman Plumbing License and worked for the local union before working for Armstrong World Industries until his retirement in 1988. Following retirement, he worked for the Manheim Auto Auction. Mel was a lifelong, very active member of Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church where he served on its Council. He was a very proud Veteran of the US Navy, serving during WWII; a member of the Ironville Rod & Gun Club, and enjoyed fishing at his cottage at Bowers Beach, DE. He was the best husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Everywhere he went, he told everyone to call him "Pap." Pap left an impression on anyone and everyone that he crossed paths with. He had a smile that lit up any room, and had a kind heart like Jesus.
Surviving in addition to his wife, one son: Barry (Susan) VonStetten, Landisville. One daughter: Debra (Pete) Musser, Mountville. Four grandchildren: Brian VonStetten; Kelleye VonStetten; Zach (Ashley) Musser; and Carly Musser. Three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three sisters.
A Drive-Thru Viewing will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. The Graveside Service and Burial, with Full Military Honors, will be at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery at 2:30 P.M. with Pastor Mary Anne Kingsborough, officiating. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Concordia Lutheran Church, 3825 Concordia Rd., Columbia, PA 17512. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
