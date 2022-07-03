Melvin "Mel" H. Bowman

Mel H. Bowman, the beloved husband of the late Christine M., passed away on June 23, 2022 at Penn Medicine LGH after a massive stroke. Mel and Christine had celebrated their 58th anniversary on December 7, 2021 before her death on January 11, 2022. Mel was born in Lancaster, the much-loved son of the late Henry Bowman and Thelma M. (Richardson) Bowman.
Mel was a 1960 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, where he played football and was the team manager his senior year. A proud veteran, Mel served in the U.S. Navy. He went on to work for Lancaster Storage and retired from Armstrong World Industries. In retirement he also worked for the Lancaster Newspaper and the U.S.P.S.
Over the years Mel and Christine traveled through the eastern United States and loved to take cruises, having been to the Caribbean many times as well as Alaska, Australia, and the Mediterranean.
Mel is survived by his niece Valerie Stoop of Bechtelsville and nephew Bradley Stoop of Texas. He is also survived by his wife's siblings who considered Mel a brother: Konrad Maerz, Martin (Virginia) Maerz, Marie (Michael) Snyder, Margaret Hippey, and Elizabeth Maerz (Keith Staman). Uncle Mel is also survived by many nieces and nephews who hold him in their hearts. In addition to his wife and parents Mel was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law the Rev. Vernon and Grace Stoop.
His family wishes to thank the staff of the Trauma and Stroke Center (floors 5 and 7) at Penn Medicine LGH and Hospice and Community Care for their assistance in Mel's final days.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mel's Memorial Service at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Thursday, July 7 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Bob Ierien officiating. The family will receive friends at the Church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Redeemer Lutheran Church. Masks will be required to attend the memorial service. Private interment with military honors will be held at Riverview Burial Park at a later date.
Please visit Mel's Memorial Page at