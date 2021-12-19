Melvin “Mel” Denlinger, age 82 of Stevens, PA went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 17, 2021. He was born to the late Milton and Mae Denlinger in Soudersburg, PA. He was the youngest of four children: Irene Rowe and brothers Donald and David – all deceased. He was married to Pauline Frey Denlinger.
He worked for his father at Artist’s Emblem Company for 15 years, at Sperry New Holland as an engineer for 26 years and also at Zimmerman’s True Value in Strasburg for 10 years. He was very active in church work. He taught Sunday school for many years, served on many committees, participated in and served on 7 mission teams to Central America. He also served in area fire and ambulance companies for over 50 years. He taught CPR for 9 years and performed it many times. He also coached little league baseball in Paradise as well as head coach for Pequea Valley Varsity Softball for 2 years. He was recently inducted into the Eastern Pennsylvania Softball Fast Pitch Hall of Fame for 33 years as a very successful pitcher. He retired in 1989 with 2 goals he set for his final season. He hung up his glove at 50 years of age and pitched his 15th no hitter. He also enjoyed family vacationing, hunting and fishing and walks in the woods where they lived.
Mel is survived by 5 children: Thomas, husband of Ruth of Elizabethtown, PA; Gwen, wife of Whitney Cox of Petersburg, West Virginia; Dean, husband of Rochelle of Kasilof, Alaska; Bryan, husband of Katherine of Patten, Maine and Penny, wife of Jeff Stauffer of Kronenwetter, Wisconsin. He had 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Funeral will be held at Berean Bible Church, 675 Lincoln Garden Road in Ephrata, PA on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 11:00 am. Friends may greet the family on Thursday from 10-11:00 am. Interment will be in the cemetery across from the church.
