Melvin M. Zimmerman, 92. Formerly of Strasburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior at Woodcrest Villa on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Mel shared 62 years of marriage with his wife Mabel I. (Stoltzfus) Zimmerman before her death in 2017. Born in Blue Ball and a graduate of New Holland High School, Mel was the son of the late Jacob B. and Laura (Martin) Zimmerman.
Mel first worked for his father at J.B. Zimmerman Hardware in Blue Ball that Mr. Zimmerman started in 1932. Then Mel and Mabel opened Zimmerman's Hardware in Strasburg in 1962, and operated the store together until passing it on to the next generation. The store took much of their time, but Wednesday afternoons were set aside for family, and Sundays were always devoted to The Lord and family.
He was a hardworking, kind, and gentle man, who gave much of his free time to his children, always pointing them in the right direction. Mel enjoyed family genealogy, traveling throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe, and deer hunting at the Buccaneer Hunting Club in Tioga County. He played on the Strasburg Old Timers baseball team.
Mel and Mabel were one of the original families at Forest Hills Mennonite Church. He served on the board of Black Rock Retreat and volunteered with the Strasburg Ambulance Association.
Surviving Mel are his son, Robert Zimmerman of Lancaster; daughter, Marianne, wife of Douglas Arndt of Strasburg; four granddaughters, Laura Arndt, wife of Andrew Humphreville, of Landisville, Ashley Zimmerman, wife of Jared Cummans of Colorado, Abigail, wife of Joshua Bernard of Monroe, MI, and Megan, wife of Yanni Kaliakin of Norfolk, VA, five great-grandchildren, Preston, Lucas, and Autumn Humphreville, and Remington and John Bernard; and his brother, Charles Zimmerman, husband of Jane (Metzler) of Blue Ball.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mel was preceded in death by his son, Douglas R. Zimmerman in 1993.
A viewing will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 AM, followed by the funeral at 10:30 AM with Bishop Joe Miller and Rev. Jon Carlson officiating, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Forest Hills Mennonite Church, 100 Quarry Road, Leola, PA 17540. Interment will be in Eby Cemetery.
