Melvin M. Wenger, 76, of East Earl, died Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's but with significant decline over the past two weeks.
Born in East Earl, he was a son of the late Ivan Z. and Mabel (Martin) Wenger. He was married 54 years on April 16 to Betty J. (Gehman) Wenger.
Mel was a member of the Bowmansville Mennonite Church. He worked as a beef farmer most of his life but worked at Shady Maple most recently.
He enjoyed woodworking, storytelling, but mostly his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four children, Dean, married to Cynthia (Weaver) Wenger of Willow Street, Neil, married to Kathy (Wray) Wenger of New Holland, Anita, married to Rick Ringler of Narvon, and Todd Wenger of Harrisburg; nine grandchildren; a brother, Clarence, married to Mary (Burkholder) Wenger of Manheim; and a sister, Vera Zimmerman of East Earl.
Preceding him in death is a brother, Aaron Wenger.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 11 AM at Bowmansville Mennonite Church, 129 Pleasant Valley Road, East Earl. A private interment in the adjoining cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the Church on Wednesday from 6-8 PM and on Thursday from 10-11 AM. If desired contributions in Mel's memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, (www.parkinson.org). To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
