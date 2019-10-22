Melvin M. Redcay, 75, of Denver, was called home by his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was married 39 years to Donna Elaine Trego Redcay. Born in Lititz, he was the son of the late Henry and Lizzie Martin Redcay.
Melvin was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed doing puzzles and driving for the Amish and Mennonites. He attended LCBC in Ephrata.
Surviving besides his wife are two sons, Gary husband of Jennifer Redcay of Lititz, and Scott husband of Jennifer Peachey of Lancaster; three daughters, Kelley Lenhardt of Myerstown, Lisa wife of Barry Eberly of Bowmansville, and Mellania wife of Adam Byers of Akron; 18 grandchildrren, 5 great-grandchildren; and 10 siblings, Lena Mae Weaver, Lizzie Leid, Luella Garman, Alta Stauffer, Thelma Horst, Mabel Martin, Elsie Beiler, Ivan Redcay, Lester Redcay and Glenn Redcay. He was preceded in death by brothers, Clarence, Henry, and Elmer Redcay.
A Viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 23, from 5:30 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Eckenroth Funeral Home, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill, PA. Services and interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com