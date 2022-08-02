Melvin M. Nolt, 88, formerly of Richland, PA, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 in the Lincoln Christian Home, Ephrata, PA. He was the husband of Jane S. (Kurtz) Nolt with whom he celebrated 66 years of marriage. He was born in New Holland, PA, Lancaster County on July 15, 1934, a son of the late Norman O. and Lizzie W. (Martin) Nolt. Melvin worked on the farm most of his life and later worked for Rigidply Rafters in Richland. He was a member of the Millbach Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference.
Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Carolyn (Nolt) wife of Glenn Martin of Stevens, PA; Kenneth husband of Arlene (Martin) Nolt of Lebanon, PA; Richard husband of Joyce (Nolt) Nolt of Richland, PA; Melvin husband of Carla (Sensenig) Nolt of Richland, PA; Janie (Nolt) wife of Michael Musser of Stevens, PA; son-in-law: Mark Musser of VA and fiance Arlene B. (Sensenig )of Quarryville PA; 27 grandchildren; 87 great grandchildren; sisters, Mary (Nolt) Martin of Ephrata, PA; Anna Mae (Nolt) wife of Paul Newswanger of Gordonville, PA; Bertha (Nolt) wife of Richard Hurst of Ephrata, PA; brother, Clarence husband of Kathryn (Hursh) Nolt of Myerstown, PA. He was preceded in death by daughter, Thelma (Nolt) Musser; sister, Alta (Nolt) Weaver; brothers-in-law, Raymond Weaver and Rufus Martin.
The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the caregivers at Lincoln Christian Home for the help and compassion given in caring for Melvin the past 18 months.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in Millbach Mennonite Church, 3 N. Millbach Road, Newmanstown, PA. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
