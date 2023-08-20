Celebration of Life Service for Melvin M. "Mel" Graybill will take place at the East Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1187 Fairview Road, Manheim, on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Tuesday evening from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM, with additional visitation on Wednesday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Mel's memory to the East Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1187 Fairview Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
Melvin M. "Mel" Graybill
LNP Media Group, Inc.