Melvin M. Graybill

Melvin M. "Mel" Graybill, 85, of Manheim, died peacefully on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Pleasant View Communities. Born in Lititz, he was the son of the late Earl M. and Leah Myer Graybill. He was the husband of the late Alma Clare Reddig Graybill who died in July of 2022; his first wife was the late Jean Messick Graybill who died in May of 1997.
For over 41 years Mel was the owner and partner of Lancaster County Upholstery. Mel's life was dedicated to faith and family. He was an active member of East Fairview Church of the Brethren, where he served as Deacon for 41 years, assisted on the Property Committee, and volunteered at Brethren Disaster Relief Auctions. He was also a community volunteer with the Manheim Farm Show, and for the Manheim area Meals on Wheels.
Mel loved many sports especially golf, downhill skiing, tennis, and softball. He enjoyed traveling with friends and visited 35 countries. He was a humble man of integrity, always keeping his word, modeling hard work, cultivating friendships and goodwill effortlessly. He always looked to help others and had a deep and abiding passion for his family and friends.
Surviving is a son, Todd L. husband of Louise Ginder Graybill of Pottstown, a daughter, Tracy L. wife of Randall Esch of Brownstown, two stepsons: Dennis husband of Nancy Reddig of Lititz, Agnew "Skip" husband of Trudy Reddig of New Providence, five grandchildren, four step grandchildren, four great-granddaughters, a sister, Mary Ann wife of Donald Kemrer of Manheim, a brother, James husband of Alice Graybill of Bradenton, FL, three sisters-in-law: Belinda Graybill Hess, Pauline Graybill, and Janice Wenger all of Lititz. Preceding him in death are two brothers: Kenneth and David Graybill.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mel's Celebration of Life Service at the East Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1187 Fairview Road, Manheim, on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Tuesday evening from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM, with additional visitation on Wednesday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Mel's memory to the East Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1187 Fairview Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com