Melvin L. Martin, 96, formerly of Terre Hill, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Fairmount Homes.
He was married for 69 years to Dorothy Z. Wenger Martin. Born in Ephrata Twp., he was the son of the late Amos and Annie Landis Martin.
Melvin had been employed as a cabinet maker for Rutt Custom Kitchens for many years. After retiring, he enjoyed many hours woodworking in his home workshop. He was a member of the Bowmansville Mennonite Church, Lancaster Conference.
Surviving besides his wife are three daughters, Karen, widow of Fred Brubaker, of Port Treverton, Janice, wife of James Martin, of Narvon, and Phyllis, wife of Richard Hurst, of Myerstown; a son, Dwight, husband of Pamela Ranck Martin, of Harrisonburg, VA; 17 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren; a sister Nora Hoover of Ephrata; and two brothers, Elam husband of Catherine Good Martin, of Ephrata; and Lloyd, husband of Anna Mary Weaver Martin, of Memphis, MO. He was preceded in death by two grandchildren, by brothers, Norman, Alvin, Amos, Marvin, and Clyde Martin and by a sister, Annie Weaver.
There will be a viewing at Wheat Ridge Chapel, Fairmount Homes on Tuesday, November 26, from 2-5pm and Wednesday, November 27, at 9am at Bowmansville Mennonite Church, 129 Pleasant Valley Road, East Earl, PA, with funeral service to follow (10am). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sharing Fund at Fairmount Homes.
