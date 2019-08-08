Melvin L. Habecker, Sr., 73, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Elizabethtown Personal Care Home where he had resided for the past two years. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Rufus and Carrie Buch Habecker.
Melvin worked over the years in maintenance for Donegal Cleaning, Elizabethtown College, Londonderry Township, Phoenix Packaging and spot welded for Todco Overhead Door Company. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. Cars were also a passion. Most importantly to Mel was spending time with his family.
Surviving are his children, Darlene M. wife of Donald Altland; Brenda S. wife of George Bradley; Melvin L. Habecker, Jr.; Charles B. husband of Lori Habecker; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Dolly Steiman, Ruth, Naomi, Renee and Joyce Habecker. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mariam Habecker; brother Arnold Habecker and half-brother, Ken Kreider.
Funeral services will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Mark S. Kopp, officiating. Burial will follow in Habecker Mennonite Cemetery. Family and friends may view at the funeral home tonight from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Friday one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Melvin's memory to the Kidney Foundation of Central PA at www.kfcp.org