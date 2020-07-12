Melvin Koch Eby, 95, of Spang Crest Manor, Lebanon, formerly of Leola and husband of Mary L. Feirick Eby (1925-2017), passed away from natural causes Saturday, July 4, 2020, just moments after a visit from his daughter and son. Born in Blue Ball, PA, he was the son of Katie Koch Eby and Samuel W. Eby.
Melvin was an Army Forward Observer during WWII in the theater of operations around Bastogne during the Battle of the Bulge. He retired as a machinist from RCA and Horizon Industries and was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church, Leola. Melvin loved tending to his landscaping, and the skills he developed as a machinist were put to good use as he enjoyed building things, birdhouses being a particular delight.
Melvin is survived by: a son, Terry M. and wife Barbara; a daughter, Linda L. Morris and husband John Snavely; grandchildren, Michael Eby, Mark Eby and Susan (Eby) Ulsh, wife of Dean Ulsh; step granddaughter, Rochelle Lawrence; great-grandchildren, Dylan Eby and wife Natalie, Phoenix Eby and Abby Ulsh; step great-grandchildren, Trevor and Evan Lawrence; and a great-great-grandson, Wyatt Eby. His three brothers, Robert K., Herbert K., and Leonard K., preceded him in death. He was dearly loved by nieces and nephews. Ask anyone that knew him, he was the best.
The Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Trumbauer Memorial Cemetery, 18 Quarry Road, Leola, PA. Furman's – Leola
