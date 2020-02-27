Melvin King Glick of Lancaster passed away at Hospice on February 26, 2020, on his 75th birthday.
He was the husband of Eunice E. Glick (Eberly) for 53 years. He was the son of the late Christian R. and Mary F. Glick.
Mel retired from Beck Industries in Leola, PA after 40 years of service, where he served as General Manager for 38 years. His faith in and concern for his fellow man was evident in the way he dealt with his employees and customers. He was a hard worker and always found time to help others.
He served as a 7th grade Sunday school teacher, Boys Brigade leader and Usher at Lancaster Brethren in Christ Church, Lancaster Alliance Church, and currently was a member at Calvary Church.
He was the loving father of Rodney husband of Glenda (Yoder), Roger husband of Angela (DeVerter), and Randal husband of Andrea (Brooks), all of Lancaster, PA.
He was loved by his 13 grandchildren: Tyler husband of Katie (Smith), Hayden, Hogan, Caleb, Brennon, Libby, Madison, Joshua, Ashlie, Meghan, Ian, Jackson, and Allyson.
He is survived by his brother Elmer and his sisters Emma, Mary, Nancy, and Barbara, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers Ben, David, and Christian, and a sister, Dora.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 2, at 10:00 A.M. at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA with the Rev. Ray Naugle and the Rev. Stan Maughan officiating. Interment will be private in the Bareville Cemetery. Viewing will be held at the church on Sunday from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. and on Monday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mel's memory to Hospice and Community Care or Calvary Church mission fund. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
