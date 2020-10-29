Melvin K. Huber, 86, of Myerstown passed away at home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born in East Earl, Lancaster County on February 4, 1934, a son of the late Phares M. And Lena B. (Kurtz) Huber. Melvin was the husband of the late Anna G, (Weaver) Huber who passed away August 24, 2005 and Edith G. High Huber who passed away October 24, 2019.
Mr. Huber was a retired farmer. He was a member of Fairview Mennonite Church of Weaverland Conference.
Surviving are his children: Lester, husband of Janet Huber, Myerstown, Nancy, wife of Carl Garman, Manheim, Erma, wife of John Auker, Bethel, Aaron, husband Marilyn Huber, Richland, Arlene, wife of Robert Weaver, Richfield, PA, Martha, wife of Irvin Hoover, Bethel, Mary, wife of Ivan Brubacker, Shippensburg, 56 grandchildren, 176 great-grandchildren, brother: Christian K. Huber, Manheim, Irma K. Martin, MO, Martha and Marian of Terre Hill, Sara Ann , wife of Paul Weaver, Myerstown, Laura, wife of Enos Showalter, WI, sister in law: Mildred Martin, Pine Grove, Emma Huber, Manheim, Esther Huber, MO, Anna Huber, Ephrata, Mary Huber, MO. Melvin was predeceased by brothers and sisters: Elva Huber, Lloyd Huber, Esther Weaver, Phares Huber, John David Huber, Martin Huber and infant sisters Anna and Mary Huber.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 9:30am in Fairview Mennonite Church, 111 Elco Drive, Myerstown, PA. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Sunday from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS.
Clauser Funeral Home Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
A living tribute »