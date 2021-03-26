Melvin James "CHIP" Simpson, age 75, of Gainer Hill Road, Dushore, PA passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his home due to a tragic fall on the ice.
Chip, as he was known to family and friends was born on May 23, 1945, a son of the late Boot and Thelma Simpson. He graduated from Pequea Valley High School, Kinzers, PA, a member of the class of 1963. Chip retired from Armstrong World Industries, Lancaster, PA and later moved to Sullivan County. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by sister, Judy McComsey and brother-in-law, Don Nicklaus.
He is survived by son, Curt Simpson, Coatesville, PA and a sister, Carol Nicklaus, Ronks, PA and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no funeral services.
Chip enjoyed his precious dogs, fishing, TV golf and football, the breakfast group in Dushore, his classmates from PVHS and his teammates in soccer, baseball and wrestling.
Memorials to Chip may be made by being kind to animals and putting a smile on someone's face, as we remember Chip's wit.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St, Dushore, PA18614
