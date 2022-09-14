Melvin J. "Mel" Stoltzfus, 82, of Mountville, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Hanover Hall. He was born in New Holland, son of the late Christian J. and Bertha Kauffman Stoltzfus.
Mel was an electrician for Cooper Tools, York before his retirement. He was of the Christian faith, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, was a firefighter for West Hempfield Township Fire and Rescue and was a pilot, having his aviation license, flying out of Smoketown Airport.
He is survived by his children: Jill Razzano, Cheri Palmer, Anita (John) Dale and Michael Stoltzfus. Eleven grandchildren. Siblings: Walter (Annie) Stoltzfus; Lillian (Ed) Patton and Verna Woolridge. He was preceded in death by one brother: Paul Stoltzfus.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. Friends may call from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Reese Hall VFW Post #8757, 48 East Main Street, Mountville, PA 17554. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
