Melvin J. Beiler, one hour old infant, born at the Ephrata Community Hospital on Monday July 15, 2019. Son of Menno S. & Rebecca E. Stoltzfus Beiler of 3094 Glenville Road, Cochranville, PA.
Surviving besides his parents are 3 siblings: Malinda S., Sarah S., Christian S. Beiler, grandparents: Aaron E. Jr. & Katie Stoltzfus Beiler of Herndon, KY, Stephen F. & Sylvia Esh Stoltzfus of Oxford, great-grandparents: Aaron E. Beiler of Christiana, Joseph E. & Susie King Stoltzfus of Rockville, IN, Daniel S. & Rebecca Fisher Stoltzfus of Darlington, WI, Christian G. Esh of Gordonville. He was preceded in death by two siblings: Aaron E. & Sylvia S. Beiler, great-grandmothers: Lizzie Esh Beiler, Lydia Fisher Stoltzfus and Malinda Esh Esh.
Funeral service will take place from the late home 3094 Glenville Road, Cochranville, PA on Wednesday, July 17th at 12 Noon E.S.T. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until time of service. Interment will be in the Homeville Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com