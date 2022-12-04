Melvin H. Weaver, 92, of Lititz, passed away on November 29, 2022, at Legends of Lititz. Born in Tuckerton, PA, he was one of fourteen children born to the late Edwin and Margaret (Becker) Weaver. Melvin was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Joan (Ruppert) Weaver, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. He is survived by their three children: two sons, Jeffrey Weaver (Lauren) and Robert Weaver (Carol), and one daughter, Joann Weaver; four grandchildren, Amy, David, Emily, and Elizabeth; and two great grandchildren Claire, and Conner. He was preceded in death by brothers Miles, Mark, Marvin, Merritt, Martin, an infant son, and sisters Miriam, Marion, Mable, Marie, Mildred, Myrtle, and May.
Melvin graduated from Muhlenberg High School in 1948 and later from the Wyomissing Polytechnic Institute. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He attended Pennsylvania State University on the G.I. Bill and graduated with a degree in Industrial Engineering, and received his MBA from Xavier University, Cincinnati, OH. Melvin was a member of many engineering societies and a lifetime member of the Penn State Alumni. He enjoyed being a member of AMBUCS, collecting over 7000 baseball caps, and watching Penn State football. He was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lititz, PA.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services which will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, where a viewing will begin at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Machpelah Cemetery in Lititz. In lieu of flowers contributions in Melvin's memory may be made to Lititz Chapter of AMBUCS at www.lititzambucs.com. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com