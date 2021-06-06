Melvin Guy Snyder

Melvin "Pete" Snyder passed to eternal life on Monday, May 31, 2021 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown of pulmonary fibrosis. He was born on March 6, 1938, on the family farm near Saxton, Bedford County, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Guy and Agnes (Cartwright) Snyder.
He is survived by his wife, Diane (Wood) Snyder, and three children, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren: daughter, Melanie (Bruce) and their children, Eric (Christina) and their sons, Weston and Reece, and Hannah Snyder; son, Robert (Patrice) and their daughters, Katelyn (Nicholas) Wilhelm and Kelly Snyder; and son, John (Danese) and their sons, Jacob (Jennifer) and their children, Hudson and Laura, and Jordan (April).
Pete was predeceased by siblings, Donald (Louise) Snyder, Robert (Thelma) Snyder and Mary (Stark) Harman. He is survived by siblings Jennie (Robert) Wright and Shirley (Larry) Hennessey and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pete graduated from Bedford High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy as an Electronics Technician on the guided missile cruiser, USS Galveston. He received education at Penn State University and various other colleges during his work life in nuclear power plants, retiring in 1994. In retirement he volunteered for LOVE INC, Habitat for Humanity, Homes of Hope, Caring Action for Children in Mexico and Heart and Hand missions in West Virginia.
Pete enjoyed hunting and fishing at their cabin in Snyder County, golfing and traveling south in winter to golf with friends in Florida and South Carolina. Pete enjoyed life to the fullest and always wanted the best for others, especially for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was a member of Abraham C. Treichler Lodge #682, Elizabethtown, Harrisburg Consistory, Zembo Shrine and National Sojourners.
In earlier years he was a member of the Bedford Elks Club, Martinsburg Jaycees, and Elizabethtown Lions Club.
Pete was a 40+ year member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church where he served on the Missions Commission, the Worship Commission, the Board of Trustees, as coordinator of St. Paul's church expansion and renovation project and as an usher.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Masonic Village Hospice staff for their extraordinary and compassionate care to help Pete's final months be the best they could possibly be.
Services will begin with a Masonic Service at 11 AM with the Funeral Service immediately following on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 398 North Locust Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, with Pastor David Woolverton officiating. In compliance with CDC guidelines, masks are optional for fully vaccinated guests, based on their individual comfort level. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 AM until the time of the service on Tuesday. Private interment will take place at the convenience of the family in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown, with military honors.
Kindly omit flowers. If you wish to make a contribution, consider Masonic Village Hospice and mail to Masonic Villages, Office of Gift Planning, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or to St. Paul's United Methodist Church and mail to the address above.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
