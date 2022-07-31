Melvin G. Herr, 93, of Lititz, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Landis and Florence (Grube) Herr. Melvin was the husband of the late Margaret R. Herr.
Melvin was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church and was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Lititz. He was a co-owner and driver for Risser's Poultry from 1949 to 2012. Always a hard worker, Melvin also tended to tobacco on the farm and worked in a stone quarry.
He and his wife, Margaret, enjoyed traveling together throughout the United States and abroad, his favorite state to visit was Alaska. Melvin also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going to public auctions with Peg, as well as snowmobiling. He was a member of the Wilkins Flat Hunting Club, Tioga County.
Melvin is survived by his children: Michael Herr and Karen Shaub, wife of Denny; grandchildren: Jonathan, husband of Kimberly, Christopher, and Alexander; great-grandchildren: Miranda, Trisha, and Shawna; and his sister, Erma Zimmerman, wife of Walter. He was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Robert Herr, Miriam Mull, and Dorothy Parmer.
Funeral Services for Melvin will be held at 7 PM, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 200 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA with Rev. Rob Myallis officiating. Family and friends will be received for a viewing from 6 PM until 7 PM. Interment at Machpelah Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Melvin's name may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church at the address above. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com