Melvin G. Esh, infant son of Reuben S. & Elizabeth K. Glick Esh, of 115 Arcadia Trace Road, Peach Bottom, PA, was born and passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the York Hospital. Surviving besides his parents are 3 siblings: Rebekah G., Martha G. and David G. Esh at home, grandparents: Benuel & Mary Stoltzfus Esh of Peach Bottom, Amos & Anna Stoltzfus Glick of Quarryville and the late Lavina King Glick, great grandparents: Mattie Stoltzfus of Paradise, Lizzie Glick of Quarryville and Annie King of Leola. He was preceded in death by a sister Lavina S. Esh.
A funeral service took place at the late home on Saturday with interment in the Wakefield Amish Cemetery.
