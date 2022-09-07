Melvin F. Stubbs, 95, of Ephrata, formerly of Montgomery Co., passed away Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, at Ephrata Manor. Born in Hatfield, he was the third youngest of nine children to Clarence and Anna (Fretz) Stubbs and the loving husband of 47 years to Theresa L. (Saner) Stubbs, until her passing in 1995.
Mel came from a large family, losing his father very young, he and his siblings worked to keep the family together. His work ethic and family-first values were part of Mel's core. He was a WWII, U.S. Navy Seabees veteran, enlisting when he was 17 years old, he served for 18-months in Okinawa, until the war ended. He returned from war to marry his love, Theresa. Mel worked for the former Philco
Manufacturing Plant as a Maintenance Mechanic and continued with the company when acquired by Ford, until retiring in 1988. He was a member of OMPH Church in Ephrata, attending mass regularly. He enjoyed bowling, having special relationships with friends, and good conversation. Mel liked to make people smile and laugh, his teasing manner, fun humor, and silly jokes will be missed. Most of all, Mel adored his family, loving each of them in their own way.
Mel is survived by a son, Thomas M. Stubbs, husband to Sarah of Akron; two grandchildren, Brian Stubbs, husband to Susan Grantier of Wilmington, NC and Maureen Stubbs, wife to Ken Brune of Philadelphia. In addition to his wife, Mel was predeceased by two infant sons, Steven Gregory Stubbs and Dennis Joseph Stubbs; a young daughter, Deborah Faith Stubbs; and eight siblings.
Services will be held on Thurs., Sept. 8 th at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, 320 Church Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. and the Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to OMPH, 320 Church Ave, Ephrata, PA 17522; www.omphchurch.com. www.goodfuneral.com