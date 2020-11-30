Melvin E. Weaver, 70, of Gap, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Maple Farm Nursing Center. His wife, Vera Mae (Sensenig) Weaver, survives. They would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary in January.
Born in East Earl Twp., he was the son of the late Amos I. and Vera (Sensenig) Weaver.
Melvin was the founder of Weaver Construction and Roofing, East Earl, working in the business from 1973 to 2014. He was also an early founder of Superior Walls of America.
He was a member of Petra Church, served as president of the Goodville Fire Company for many years, served with Youth with a Mission (YWAM) and PA Mission Builders, sending work teams worldwide on assignments. His other passions were fishing, golfing, and hunting.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four sons: Ken married to Nadine (Zimmerman) Weaver, Narvon, Randy married to Tina (Mellinger) Weaver, Gap, Larry Weaver, Leola, Dale married to Tracy (Auker) Weaver, Clermont, FL, 16 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, and seven siblings: Verna married to Willis Hoover, Richfeild, Marvin married to Lizzie (Hoover) Weaver, East Earl, Esther married to Amos Zimmerman, East Earl, Mary Ella married to Jonas Zimmerman, Churchtown, Vera married to Paul Hoover, Leola, Ruth married to Noah Reiff, Farmersville, and David married to Martha (Sauder) Weaver, Christian County, KY.
His memorial will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Petra Church, 565 Airport Rd., New Holland. The memorial will be live streamed on Petra.church/live. Interment will be private in Petra Memorial Park. A viewing will be held at the church on Friday from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to YWAM (www.ywamorlando.com). The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.