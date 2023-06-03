Melvin E. "Mel" Hess, 62 of Manor Township passed away unexpectedly early Monday morning, May 29, 2023 in Northeast, Maryland. Born in Lancaster on July 13, 1960, he was the son of the late W. Melvin and Hazel Frey Hess. He was the husband of Wendy S. Mays Hess, whom he married on April 23, 1987.
Mel graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1978. Mel worked for HM Stauffer, now known as Culpeper Wood Preservers in Leola, for 34 years as a maintenance mechanic. He was a diehard Dale Earnhardt, Sr. fan, still watching repeats of his races. He enjoyed boating with his grandkids, riding motorcycle and hunting earlier in life. He loved spending his weekends for the past 20 years at Charlestown Manor Beach & Campground in Maryland.
Mel loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a great storyteller, enjoyed making people laugh and had a great sense of humor. He was a member of the Pequea Boat Club, VFW #7294 Millersville and Sons of the American Legion Post #372.
Mel will be deeply missed by his wife Wendy, with whom he celebrated 36 years of marriage in April together; his son, William M. Hess II, companion of Susan B. Wilmes of Halethorpe, Maryland and his daughter, Amanda M., wife of Anthony Curtosi of Lancaster and his grandchildren, Ashleigh, Bella, Vinnie and Hannah. He will be sorely missed by his faithful dog, Cooper. Mel is also survived by his sisters, Linda M. Hess and Mary H. Jacoby, both of Conestoga and Patricia A. Young of MiIlersville. Tim, Matt and John Mays, the brothers Mel always wanted, also survive him as well as many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Mel's life on June 10, 2023 from 1PM to 4PM at the Gentlemen MC Sportmen Club, 937 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville. Interment will be held in the Creswell Cemetery, Conestoga. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Conestoga & Lancaster
