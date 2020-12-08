Melvin E. Imhoff, 84, of Denver formerly of Leola, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Gardens of Stevens. Born in Talmage, he was the son of the late Lincoln K. Imhoff and Lizzie C. Eitnier Imhoff. He was the husband of the late M. Caroline Imhoff.

He worked at Frank Ix and Sons, New Holland, American Hardware/ ServiceStar, Parkesburg and P. L. Rohrer Seed, Lancaster. Melvin was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Melvin is survived by; daughters, Beth wife of Daniel Lani, Jr., of Round Hill, VA, Becky Imhoff of Denver; and grandchildren Daniel and Melissa Lani of Round Hill, VA.

The funeral service will be private with interment in Memory Gardens. Furman's – Leola

