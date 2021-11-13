Melvin E. Geib, 77, of New Holland, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the Reading Hospital.
He was the loving husband of Kathryn M. (Sweigart) Geib for 59 years.
Melvin is also survived by three children: Jeff Geib, husband of Sharon, Darrin Geib, husband of Lisa, and Tracy Geib Boley; four grandchildren: Heather Parmer, Korin Boley, Brett Geib, and Katelyn Geib; two great-grandchildren: Jeffrey Parmer, Jr., and Weston Parmer; one brother, Samuel G. Heiser, husband of Nancy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley Geib and Dorothy (Smith) Rauser; and sister, Angela L. Swartz.
Melvin was employed as a machinist at Weaver Industries in Denver, PA and was a member of United Zion Church in Akron, PA. He was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan and loved spending time with family.
Friends will be received at United Zion Church 31 S. 10th Street, Akron, PA 17501 on Thursday, November 18 from 10-11 a.m. Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Memory Gardens, E. Cocalico Township, PA.
Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA is assisting the family.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
A living tribute »