Melvin E. Carwile, Sr.

Melvin E. "Gene" Carwile, 80, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at home. He was the husband of Bettie Wingfield Carwile with whom he celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on June 30, 2021. Gene was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, son of the late Ludwell A. and Bettie E. Vier Carwile. He served as an Elder and Deacon in the Presbyterian Church and was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Gene was a Veteran of the US Air Force, serving during the Vietnam Conflict. Gene was a man of faith and family. His Godly heritage is imprinted on his children and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife, his children: Rhonda C. (Scott W.) Forbes, Lititz; Melinda G. (Jason J.) Baker, Leola and Mel E. (Abbie J.) Carwile, Jr., Lititz. Twelve grandchildren: Victoria (Jack); Rebecca; Nathan; Jonathan; Christina; Sarah; Lydia; Kaylie; Brenton; Malani; Austin and Graham. One great-grandson: Robert Edward. One sister: Betty K. (Warren) Miller, Lynchburg, VA.
The Funeral Service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Dr. Tucker York, officiating. Interment in the church cemetery with Full Military Honors. Friends may call at the church from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Calvary Homes, Benevolent Fund, 502 Elizabeth Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601 or Westminster Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
