Melvin Cummings, Sr., 83, of New Holland, PA, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at the Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster. He was the beloved husband of Mary Stone Cummings with whom he shared 60 years of marriage. Born in Paradise Township, Lancaster County, he was the son of the late Clyde J. Cummings and Mae E. Eckman Cummings.
Mel was an area resident all his life. He was employed as an auto mechanic, retiring at the age of 62 from Drash Auto Repairs of Lancaster, PA.
He is survived, in addition to his wife, by three children: John W. Cummings of New Holland, Melvin Cummings, Jr. of New Holland and Vickie L. Hoover and husband Wilmer of Leola, two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and four siblings: Nora Faiola of Reading, Marvin L. Cummings of Paradise, Loretta Good of Ephrata and Kenneth Cummings of Paradise. He was preceded in death by two siblings: Clarence Cummings and Judy Mower.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, PA followed by interment at the Calvary Monument Bible Church Cemetery, Paradise, PA. Family and friends are also invited to attend the viewing at the funeral home from 10:00 AM to the time of the service.
Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
A living tribute »