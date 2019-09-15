Melvin C Brown Jr, 87, passed away Sept 11th, 2019. Born & raised in Columbia, PA, he was the husband of the late Dolores Brown. Melvin was the son of the late Melvin, Sr. and Alice Brown.
He is survived by his step children James Fisher, husband of Barbara, Victoria Sheirich wife of Joe, Randolf Fisher husband of Bonnie, Valerie Liebl wife of Frank, Dolores Kirchoff wife of Scott. Melvin is also survived by siblings John Brown, Robert Brown, Edwin Brown, Lougene Stevens, Barbara Kuhns, Sharon Strausbaugh, Alyce Brown. He was preceded in death by his sister Beatrice Siltzer and brother Donald Brown.
Melvin was a Navy veteran and served in the Korean conflict. He enjoyed wood working, oil painting, scrimshaw, making guns & knives. Melvin was a member of the Masons, VFW, Pequea Valley Sportsman club & Morris Run. He drove steel truck until his retirement. There will be no funeral but a celebration of life at a later date.