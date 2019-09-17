Melvin C. Albert, 74, of Elizabethtown, passed away on September 15, 2019.
He was the husband of the late Sandra L. Albert who passed away in 1999. He is the companion of over 14 years to Kathy L. Snavely of Elizabethtown. Born in Lancaster he was the son of the late Charles and Mary Gockley Albert.
Mel had worked for 29 years for Case New Holland prior to retiring in 1987. He had also worked at Burger King in Lancaster as well.
He was a good and kind man. He enjoyed going to the mountains and fishing.
In addition to Kathy, he is survived by his sons: Melvin K. married to Dee of Mount Joy and Brian S. of Lancaster and by his siblings: Robert of California, Ruthie Strickler of Brownstown, Doris Schatz of Mount Joy, and Lois Lynn of Elizabethtown. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Marvin, Lloyd, Rhoda, Mary Jane, and Marian.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 from 6-8PM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Friends may call again on Thursday, Sept 19, 2019 at Wayside Presbyterian Church, 600 Stony Battery Rd., Landisville, PA 17538 from 10-11AM, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11AM. Interment in Mellingers Mennonite Cemetery. To send a condolence to the family, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com