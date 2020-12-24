Melvin B. Martin, 69, of Newmanstown, PA passed away peacefully at home on December 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Mel was married to Norene H. Martin (Sensenig), celebrating 48 years together on November 18th. Born in Ephrata, PA, Mel was the son of the late Allen and Katie Martin (Burkholder). He will be greatly missed by his three children: Kevin Martin, husband of Audrey (Weaver) of Denver; Karen, wife of Mark Sensenig of Ephrata; and Kenton Martin, husband of Gloria (Wenger) of Reamstown; 11 grandchildren; siblings: Irvin Martin (Lucy Martin) of Missouri, Anna (Erwin Newswenger) of Wisconsin, Allen Martin (Ellen Sensenig) and Irene (Wilmer Zimmerman), both of New York, Minerva (Leroy Hoover) of Fivepointville, PA.
Mel was an active member of Groffdale Mennonite Church. He was most recently employed by Paul B. Zimmerman in tool repair, but also worked many years as both a truck and van driver. He and his wife enjoyed spending time at the cabin, camping and riding motorcycle together with friends. His creativity was seen in the tractors he built and the special meals he shared with his family.
Mel was devoted to God and his family. His wife, children and grandchildren knew they were loved. He was an example of what it looks like to love life and others well. All who knew him will dearly miss his presence, his stories, his laughter and his appreciation for the beauty of God's creation.
Our family would like to thank all those who have been praying and visiting, we are truly blessed.
A public viewing, following COVID-19 guidelines, will take place at the Groffdale (brick) Mennonite Church, 168 N. Groffdale Road, Leola, PA 17540, on Sunday, December 27, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8PM, and Monday, December 28, 2020 at 9AM, followed by funeral services at 10AM and a graveside service in the adjoining cemetery.
Memorials are welcome to the Groffdale Mennonite Compassion fund, c/o the above address.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
