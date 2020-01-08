Melvin B. Jones, 86, of Zerbe Retirement Community, formerly New Holland, passed away Jan. 5, 2020. Born in Hershey, the son of the late Edward and Lena Bowman Jones, Melvin worked as a custodian in several offices. A member of the Alpha Club of St. Andrew's since 1962, he also enjoyed activities with the Friendship Community. He had attended New Holland Mennonite Church.
Surviving: siblings, Walter (Nancy) of Lewisburg, Grace (the late Dave) Hershey, Lancaster; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by: siblings, Marlin "Whitey", Ray, and Lois Funk.
Funeral Service: 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola. Viewing: Noon – 1 p.m. Interment: New Holland Mennonite Cemetery. FurmanFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »