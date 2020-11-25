Melvin B. Hershey, 94, of Coudersport, PA, formerly of Paradise, died Monday, November 23, 2020. Born July 17, 1926, in Gordonville, he was the son of Clyde and Lila Good Hershey.
On September 22, 1949, in Strasburg, he married the former Alma L. Rohrer, who predeceased him on November 1, 2012. He and Alma operated a dairy farm in Coudersport for many years. Melvin and his wife were instrumental in starting the Sweden Hill Community Church in Potter County. He was a member of the Gold Church.
Surviving are four children; Fred Rohrer (Mildred) Hershey of Huntsville, AL, Rodney Lee (Joanna) Hershey of Roulette, Connie Marie (Russell) Knight of Coudersport, and Sherri Ann (Jeff) Gilbert of Ephrata; a daughter-in-law, Laurel Hershey of Coudersport; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Kenneth (Joanne) Hershey of Bridgewater, VT and Betty Frey of Lancaster; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a son, Philip Lynn Hershey, on September 11, 2015; and two siblings, Edwin G. Hershey and Janet Erb.
Friends may call at the Gold Church, 2402 SR 49W, Ulysses, PA 16948 on Sunday, November 29th from 1:30–3:00 PM, with Funeral Services at 3:00 PM. CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines apply. A graveside service will be held 1:30 PM, Monday, November 30th at Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery, 1514 Village Road, Strasburg.
Memorials may be made to Gold Church, 2402 SR 49W, Ulysses, PA 16948. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com
